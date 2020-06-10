FOX10 News is committed to keeping you updated on the Novel coronavirus. Everyday there is a new development in what we are finding out about COVID-19.
Here's the latest question and answer related to the virus: “If a person is a carrier, when do they stop being one, or is it a life long affliction?”
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the Alabama State Health Department and received the following statement from Karen Landers, MD.
“There is not a "carrier state" for COVID-19. The test for COVID-19 is a PCR test which detects genetic material from the virus. Some persons who have COVID-19 may have a positive PCR for as long as 30 days, but this does not necessarily mean that they are contagious.”
Email your COVID-19 question to COVID-19@FOX10TV.COM.
