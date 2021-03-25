At least three people are dead after a tornado ripped across the Birmingham area on Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff of Calhoun County said five people died when the tornado demolished buildings in the northwestern part of the county. Storm chaser Brian Emfinger posted images on Twitter from Ohatchee showing several mobile homes reduced to rubble and a large commercial building with a collapsed roof.
The tornado also caused major damage and injuries in Shelby County, but no deaths were reported there. Pictures from the Eagle Point community showed several houses destroyed in the neighborhood. In Pelham, the police department said about 30-50 houses suffered damage.
