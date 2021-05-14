OPP, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching in south Alabama for a man wanted for murder in Atlanta.

Officials believe Andre Thomas, 40, may be hiding among friends and relatives in Covington County, south of Montgomery.

Thomas is wanted in the Feb. 17 shooting of Cornelius Morgan on Atlanta's west side.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads the capture of Thomas.

Authorities said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Atlanta police or the Opp Police Department.