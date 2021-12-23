An Atmore man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Alabama Highway 21 in Escambia County.
State Troopers said James Millikan, 63, died when the 2003 Chevrolet pickup he was driving was involved in a wreck with the big rig. A passenger in Millikan's pickup was also hurt.
