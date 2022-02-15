ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Atmore Police Department arrested a man wanted for murder in Escambia County, Fla.
Investigators with Atmore PD spotted the suspect, Timothy Johnson, walking along Howard Street Monday afternoon. Johnson was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the county jail in Brewton to await extradition, officials said.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had notified Atmore PD that Johnson was possibly in the Atmore area, authorities said.
