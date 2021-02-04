ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department confirmed the abduction of two children, ages 16 and three, on the morning of Thursday, February 4.

According to police, their department received a 911 call in response to a male abducting two children from a woman at a gas station on Jack Springs Road and I-65 at approximately 9:38 a.m.

They say officers arrived on scene and met with the caller who identified herself as the mother of the children. The woman explained that the abductor, was her husband. The woman said the couple is currently separated and that she left the state of Texas with the children earlier today with intentions of moving to Alabama.

Police say the woman told officers that she pulled into the gas station to refuel the truck and the children went inside the store. She said minutes later, the children then exited the store and got into the husband’s vehicle. The woman said the husband was driving a gray 2003 Toyota Camry.

The woman said the younger child was the husband’s biological child but the other child was not. The woman told APD officers the male did not have parental rights to the other child. The woman also said she did not feel the children were in danger but wanted the children back in her custody.

The husband was identified as 58-year-old Bruice Jyrome Jonson from San Antonio. Jonson was later detained in Gulfport where he faces charges in Alabama for interference with child custody. The children were found safe and unharmed.