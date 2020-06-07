ATMORE, Ala. --The Atmore Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Verbin L. Kemp. Mr. Kemp is a 81 year old black male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on June 7th wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt, a black heavy jacket with orange lining and brown boots in the area of Jack Springs Road in Atmore, Alabama around 5:10pm. He may be traveling in a green 2002 Ford Ranger Alabama tag 30CA358; his direction of travel is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Verbin L. Kemp, please contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141 or call 911.
