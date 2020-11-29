ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Atmore Police are asking for help in finding a man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old.
Investigators were called to Harris Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to Atmore Community Hospital where he died.
Detectives said they interviewed witnesses and learned that 22-year-old Rodarious Tyrig Dailey opened fire at the victim while he was in the back seat of a parked car.
Dailey is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who can help find him is asked to call Atmore Police at 251-368-9141.
Police have not released the victim's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.