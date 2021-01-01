AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. --The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Ed Will Smith.
Smith is a 65-year-old black male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on December 31, 2020, wearing black jeans and a red University of Alabama shirt in Wetumpka, Alabama around 2:00 PM.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ed Will Smith, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334)361-2500 or call 911.
