Authorities cancel Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring Alabama State Trooper

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Saturday night canceled at Blue Alert for a man involved in injuring an officer.
On Saturday afternoon, ALEA issued a “Dangerous Person-Blue Alert” for Randy Lee Wade in connection with the injury of an Alabama State Trooper. Authorities said they believed him to be a risk to the public.
The incident occurred at Alabama Highway 28 and Interstate 20/59 in Livingston about 11:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
No further information was available Saturday night. FOX10 News will continue to investigate and bring you further updates as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.