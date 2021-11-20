Authorities cancel Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring Alabama State Trooper

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Saturday night canceled at Blue Alert for a man involved in injuring an officer.

On Saturday afternoon, ALEA issued a “Dangerous Person-Blue Alert” for Randy Lee Wade in connection with the injury of an Alabama State Trooper. Authorities said they believed him to be a risk to the public.

The incident occurred at Alabama Highway 28 and Interstate 20/59 in Livingston about 11:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

No further information was available Saturday night. FOX10 News will continue to investigate and bring you further updates as details become available.