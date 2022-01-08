MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- When it comes to tourism, the U.S.S. Alabama is a huge draw for the Port City, welcoming thousands of visitors every year.
Congratulations are in order for Battleship Memorial Park Executive Director Maj. Gen. (ret.) Janet Cobb. She was named Tourism Executive of the Year for 2021 at the Alabama Governor’s Conference on tourism awards banquet earlier this week.
Cobb has been running Battleship Memorial Park since late 2015.
