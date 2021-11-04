PENSACOLA NAVAL AIR STATION, Fla. (WALA) – Pensacola’s own Blue Angels will take flight this weekend for their final shows of their 75th Season.

On the ground you will hear that familiar roar and see every perfectly performed formation, but what is it like actually inside one of those fighter jets.

FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert found out on Wednesday in what is surely a once-in-a-lifetime ride.

Watch what happened above.