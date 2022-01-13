Body found in southern Alabama, investigators believe it's a missing Colorado woman

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said his deputies were called after a body was discovered near the Monroe and Wilcox County line. Officials said it is believed to be Cheryl Pence, who was last seen on December 31.

Family members said Pence and her son were seen by hunters as they were walking in the woods of Wilcox County. The son was found alive on January 3 and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Family members said Pence had been working in Florida, but they weren't sure why she was in Wilcox County.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story tonight on our newscasts.