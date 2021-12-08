Body of missing Auburn University student found 45 years later

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The car and remains that belong to a missing Auburn student, from Georgia, has been found in Alabama - 45 years after he went missing.
Kyle Clinkscales, 22, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45-minute drive between LaGrange, Ga., and Auburn University.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed that Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in LaFayette, Ala. - on County Road 83. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car because they saw it in the stream.
Bones and a wallet were found in the car - and since then, it has been confirmed that the remains are those of Clinkscales.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
