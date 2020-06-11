DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of the candidates in the Republican runoff for Alabama's First Congressional District pulled in a big endorsement on Thursday.
Current Representative Bradley Byrne said he is backing Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl in his effort to win the seat.
Carl is facing former state senator Bill Hightower in the runoff election in July.
According to Carl, he's a conservative Republican who shares many of the same views as Rep. Byrne. He said holding China accountable is at the top of the list.
"I would not allow China to keep stealing our technology and make sure they pay for this pandemic. It is hung around their neck. It needs to stay around their neck, and we need them responsible for it and we don’t need to let them get away with this,” said Carl.
In a statement, Hightower blasted Rep. Byrne's decision to endorse Carl.
"I have to believe that Bradley doesn’t know Jerry Carl’s record, because why else would he put his good name on the line for a candidate who spent $10 million of our tax money to pave a road in front of his house? Support a candidate who gave a sweetheart $6 million public land deal to one of his biggest donors? And support a candidate who used county contracts as political rewards? This is just a reminder that we will need to spend the next 4 weeks making sure the voters of south Alabama know that I am the one true pro-Trump conservative in this race and who the real Jerry Carl is,” Hightower wrote.
For the Democrats, Kiani Gardner and James Averhart will meet in the runoff.
Rep. Byrne's term will end in January. He decided to give up the seat to run for U.S. Senate but lost to Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.
