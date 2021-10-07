MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Problems in Brewton continue from all the heavy rains this week. Many streets, schools, and businesses Downtown were still closed Thursday morning from the high floodwaters.

Several streets in Brewton remained closed as crews worked to assess and clean up from high waters that covered roads. Folks trying to make their morning commute were surprised to find Lee Street and Forest Avenue, just before Murder Creek Bridge, blocked off by police and closure signs.

Crews were checking to see if the water had receded enough in some areas to safely open them back up.

Some of the main areas affected were places along Murder Creek Road and bridge, the water there came up about five feet.

Many businesses in the area also shut down because of flooding. General Manager of the Piggly Wiggly, Cindy Lundy said there were about three to four feet of water covering the store's floor.

"The water came up, really super fast overnight, and got into the store before we were able to prepare," said Cindy Lundy, "right now we're in the process of getting as much of it as possible and start our cleanup."

Lundy says she's used to this kind of flooding and they were better prepared this time around.

"We did this last year, so it's nothing unusual. It usually doesn't happen so often, back to back. But we were more prepared for it this time."

Lundy said they hope to open the store back up in two weeks.