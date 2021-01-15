BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The individual pictured below is a suspect in a theft from a vehicle that occurred recently, according to the Brewton Police Department.
Officials are trying to identify this person.
If you recognize the male subject in the pictures on this post, please contact the Brewton Police Department and ask to to be transferred to Investigator Sgt. Ferguson. You may also send a private message to the department's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.