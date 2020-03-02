2020 Alabama primary election sample ballots The Alabama Secretary of State's Office website provides sample ballots for voters to study …

Alabama voters heading to the polls in Tuesday’s primaries will have an unusual choice – whether to take away their own right to vote for an elected office.

Amendment One, the only ballot initiative on Tuesday, would change the state constitution to end the elected state Board of Education and replace it with a board appointed by the governor.

Alabama business and insurance interests have poured nearly a half-million dollars into the campaign to approve the amendment.

A political action committee set up by the president and CEO of the Alabama Farmers Federation has raised $471,000 and spent $433,000 on advertising.

Alfa kicked off the campaign with a $100,000 contribution. Other top donors include Great Southern Wood Preserving, which also chipped in $100,000; the trade group Manufacture Alabama and the Alabama Association of Realtors. They gave $50,000 each.

Two contributions came from Mobile. The law firm Cunningham Bounds gave $25,000 to the effort, and the construction firm H.O. Weaver & Sons gave $1,000.

The measure has the strong support of Gov Kay Ivey and the Legislature’s Republican leadership, who argue that it would increase accountability for the state’s low-performing public schools.

“Someone has to lay the direction everybody has to bring those forward,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) told FOX10 News last year. “But, but that’s not the way this board has functioned. And so there again, we’re trying to pick a model where other states using that are having success, and this is the model that’s been successful in 10 of the best-performing states in the country.”

Opponents have been less organized, but Mobile-area state school board member Jackie Zeigler, the state Republican Party executive committee and some tea party groups have urged voters to reject it. Zeigler said Monday she has spent the campaign talking to civic groups across her district – all while campaigning for her own re-election to a position that might not exist after the election.

“Wednesday, I might be jobless,” she said. “But I’m feeling confident.”

Zeigler said she does not understand why big business has spent so much money trying to persuade voters to support the amendment.

“I do not know what they anticipate they’ll receive from that,” she said.

The Board of Education sets policies for schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and hires and oversees a superintendent who runs the system on a day-to-day basis. If the amendment passes, the governor would appoint new board members, subject to confirmation by the state Senate. And the superintendent would become the secretary of education.

Traditionally, state school board members have been low-profile officials. Last summer, several people interviewed by FOX10 News could not even name their school board representative. But they also expressed reluctance to give up their right to vote for them.

That illustrates why the amendment’s prospects are uncertain, despite ad spending by supporters.

“We’ve been more of a grass-roots effort. … We’re actually going out to the people,” Zeigler said.

In addition to changing the composition of the board, Amendment One would direct the new commission to replace the common core curriculum standards with new guidelines. Zeigler said she opposes common core but does not believe mandates related to curriculum standards should be put in the constitution.

Zeigler said she also does not buy the argument that eliminating an elected school board will improve education.

“What people want is a quick fix,” she said. “But it won’t happen.”

A simple majority on the yes-or-no measure will determine whether it passes or fails. Any registered voter can cast a ballot, including independents who choose not to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.