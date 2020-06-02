FOX10 news continues to take your coronavirus related questions. With more and more people headed to the beach, a viewer asked whether it's possible to catch the virus while swimming.
Dr. Karen Landers, from the Alabama Department of Public Health, issued the following response:
"The SARSCoV 2 virus is transmitted by respiratory droplets from infected individuals. There is no scientific evidence that the SARSCoV 2 virus is transmitted in water, whether fresh or salt or through cuts or wounds. Persons with wounds should not swim due to risk factors for other infections including Vibrio vulnificus.
Further, if persons sustain a wound in water, they should immediately clean the wound and talk with their healthcare provider."
