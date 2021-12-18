CONECUH COUNTY, Ala., (WALA) -- A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Castleberry man early Saturday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Clayton L. Glass, 37, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Glass was not wearing seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday on Merritt Road about seven miles west of Castleberry in Conecuh County.

No further information is available. Troopers continue to investigate the accident.