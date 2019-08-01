ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- It was high dollar theft caught on camera. A local boating business in Orange Beach the target.
The suspect dressed in black -- could easily pass for a ninja -- climbs onto the boat and appears to be very familiar with the lay of the land.
According to police, he stole thousands of dollars worth of marine GPS systems.
Staying in Orange Beach -- most beach goers bring a beach bag. Investigators say a guy caught on surveillance cameras not only stole items out of an unattended beach bag -- but took the victim's keys and stole a debit card and gun out of their vehicle in the parking lot. This crime happening in early July.
Now to Doc's Seafood and Steaks. Police releasing pictures of an affectionate couple they say skipped out on their check. It happened July 27th around 5 p.m.
We're told the man went to the restroom and stuffed the entire checkbook at the bottom of the trash -- before he and the woman walked out without paying.
While you can clearly see his face, the woman is wearing sunglasses -- but we got a full view of her back tattoo.
If you know who they are or have information on any of these three crimes featured in this "Caught In The Act" -- call Orange Beach Police 251-981-9777.
If you have video of someone caught in the act - we want to see it.
Email it to us at fox10 report it at fox10tv.Com - and we just might show it in our newscast.
