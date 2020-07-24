WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 8: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after blocking First Street NW in front of the U.S. Capitol with fellow supporters of immigration reform, on October 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. Last week, House Democrats introduced their own immigration reform bill. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. John Lewis, (GA-5), speaks at a news conference to introduce H.R. 4, Voting Rights Advancement Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 3: Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waits to enter the Senate chamber to listen to the farewell address of the Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Representative John Lewis attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 03: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greets Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Capitol's House chamber before members were sworn in on the first day of the 116th Congress on January 3, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. Representative John Lewis and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young arrive prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday October 24, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks to the media ahead of the House voting on the H.R. 4, The Voting Rights Advancement Act, on December 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. When the president signs the act into law H.R. 4 will restore the full strength of the voting rights act, after a 2013 Supreme Court decision gutted it unleashing widespread voter suppression. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
THE OSCARS® - The 91st Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) JOHN LEWIS
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: Congressman John Lewis attends the Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Legislative Conference's Phoenix Awards Dinner at The Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) speaks ahead of the Democratic presidential debate at Tyler Perry Studios on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. The 10 qualifying candidates participated in the campaign seasons fifth debate, hosted by The Washington Post via Getty Images and MSNBC.(Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. - MARCH 17: Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) is photographed in his offices in the Canon House office building on March 17, 2009 in Washington, D.C. The former Big Six leader of the civil rights movement was the architect and keynote speaker at the historic March on Washington in 1963. (Photo by Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. House Democratic members, including (L-R) Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. George Meeks (D-NY), Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), and Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), participate in a walkout in protest of a vote on whether Attorney General Eric Holder was in contempt of Congress June 28, 2012 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House was scheduled for the contempt vote after Holder was accused for not submitting some of the documents in the Fast and Furious program, a federal law enforcement operation that allowed guns to circulate across the border between the U.S. and Mexico, to a House panel investigating it. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Rep. Jose Serrano (D-NY), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Rev. Al Sharpton, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) rally with fellow members of Congress on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court February 27, 2013 in Washington, DC. Leaders from Congress joined civil rights icons to rally as the court prepared to hear oral arguments in Shelby County v. Holder, a legal challenge to Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
ATLANTA - AUGUST 6: (L-R) AME Bishop Vashti McKenzie, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) head down Martin Luther King Blvd. during Keep the Vote Alive March and Rally Sat. Aug. 6, 2005 in Atlanta. The historic 1965 Voting Rights Act is up for renewal in Congress. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: Congressman/Civil Rights Icon John Lewis views for the first time images and his arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at Nashville's segreated lunch counters, March 5, 1963. He was eariler honored with the Nashville Public Library Literary Award on November 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
ATLANTA – The family of Rep. John Lewis has released details of the Celebration of Life ceremonies that will take place over six days, beginning on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
A military honor guard will accompany Rep. Lewis during all the events, including the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. and while he lies in states in Montgomery, Ala.; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta, Ga. Participants will be required to wear masks and to maintain appropriate social distancing at each event.
In light of the pandemic, the family encourages Congressman Lewis’s many supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies. They will be livestreamed on multiple platforms. To fully participate, the public is encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate his life. They can post video, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Rep. Lewis at #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity or leave a written tribute at www.theJohnLewisLegacy.com.
THE BOY FROM TROY
Saturday, July 25
Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”
Trojan Arena, Troy University
10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover proceedings inside the arena.
Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose
Trojan Arena, Troy University
11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”
Sunday, July 26
Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The Final Crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10:00 am CT
The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony
Alabama State Capitol
Front Entrance Hall State Capitol
2:00 pm – 2:15 pm CT
Local pool coverage.
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
Alabama State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
THE CONSCIENCE OF THE CONGRESS
Washington, D.C.
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special Ceremony
Rotunda, United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Network pool coverage.
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Given COVID-19 precautions, Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for the public viewing, and the public will file past on the East Plaza. Per the Washington, D.C. Mayor’s order, masks will be required to enter the line, which will begin at the corner of First and East Capitol Streets NE. Social distancing will also be strictly enforced. Given expected high temperatures and the potential for inclement weather, members of the public are encouraged to bring water and umbrellas.
ATLANTA’S SERVANT LEADER
Atlanta, Ga.
Wednesday, July 29
Special Ceremony
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
8:00 pm – 8:00 am
Local pool coverage. Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Local pool coverage. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE
Atlanta, Ga
Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life
Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11:00 am
Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
American politician and Civil Rights leader John Lewis speaks at a meeting of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Washington DC, April 16, 1964. (Photo by Marion S Trikosko/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
2nd July 1963: L-R: National civil rights leaders John Lewis, Whitney Young Jr., A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins pose behind a banquet table at the Hotel Roosevelt as they meet to formulate plans for the March on Washington and to bring about the passage of civil rights legislation, New York City. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
John Lewis, head of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) checks his wallet for his draft card in response to newsmen's questions. Lewis, who suggested that Americans avoid the draft, refused to show newsmen his draft card until photographers agree not to take a picture of the card. Lewis' statement set off legislative controversy when Representative-elect Julian Bond of Georgia General Assembly endorsed the statement. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
James Farmer (LC) and John Lewis (RC) join hands and sing after a civil rights meeting. The civil rights leaders spoke to the crowd, termed by one of the speakers as "the only full house we have had during the six-months of the Meridian project." (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Dr. Civil rights and Union leaders (Left: Cleveland Robinson, (vice-president of the Negro American Labor Council), 3rd from front left: author James Baldwin, 4th from front left: march planner Bayard Rustin, 5th from left: A. Phillip Randolph (president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters), 6th from front left: John Lewis, (president of Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee or SNCC), Center-7th from left: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Right of microphone stand: Coretta Scott King, second from right: Juanita Abernathy, wife of Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who is behind to her right and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth) sing 'We Shall Overcome' at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)
Civil Rights leaders, including future Congressman John Lewis (third left) and Gloria Richardson (third right), chair of the Cambridge Non-Violent Action Committee, links hands with others as they march in protest of a scheduled speech by the pro-segregationist Alabama governor, George Wallace, Cambridge, Maryland, May 1964. (Photo by Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
After a Senate hearing on the judgeship nomination of former Mississippi Governor James P. Coleman was postponed today because of his illness, Representative John T. Conyers, D-MI (center) held a news conference to give opposition witnesses a chance to read statements. Among those who voiced opposition to Colman ware John Lewis, leader of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (left) and Aaron Henry, head of the NAACP in Mississippi (right). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Actor Sidney Poitier (R) and singer=actor Harry Belafonte (2nd from R) leave Criminal Courts building after poising $50 bond each for James Forman (L) and John Lewis. Forma, Lewis, and three others charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after refusing to leave the South African Consulate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
View of American religious and Civil Rights leaders John Lewis (in vest) and Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) and his wife, Coretta Scott King (1927 - 2006), on the podium before the Selma to Montogomery March rally on the steps on the Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965. Also visible is union leader A Philip Randolph (1889 - 1979) (seated at left). The Confederate and Alabama flags fly over the Capitol. (Photo by Charles Shaw/Getty Images)
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., (center) is escorted into a mass meeting at Fish University in Nashville. His colleagues are, left to right, John Lewis, national chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee and Lester McKinnie, on of the leaders in the racial demonstrations in Nashville recently. King gave the main address to a packed crowd. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1926 - 1990), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown's Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965; (L-R)an unidentified priest and man, John Lewis, an unidentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 - 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 - 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 - 1972), Fred Shuttlesworth (1926 - 1990). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for 'white' people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)
American politician and Civil Rights leader John Lewis speaks at a meeting of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Washington DC, April 16, 1964. (Photo by Marion S Trikosko/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
2nd July 1963: L-R: National civil rights leaders John Lewis, Whitney Young Jr., A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins pose behind a banquet table at the Hotel Roosevelt as they meet to formulate plans for the March on Washington and to bring about the passage of civil rights legislation, New York City. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
John Lewis, head of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) checks his wallet for his draft card in response to newsmen's questions. Lewis, who suggested that Americans avoid the draft, refused to show newsmen his draft card until photographers agree not to take a picture of the card. Lewis' statement set off legislative controversy when Representative-elect Julian Bond of Georgia General Assembly endorsed the statement. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
James Farmer (LC) and John Lewis (RC) join hands and sing after a civil rights meeting. The civil rights leaders spoke to the crowd, termed by one of the speakers as "the only full house we have had during the six-months of the Meridian project." (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Dr. Civil rights and Union leaders (Left: Cleveland Robinson, (vice-president of the Negro American Labor Council), 3rd from front left: author James Baldwin, 4th from front left: march planner Bayard Rustin, 5th from left: A. Phillip Randolph (president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters), 6th from front left: John Lewis, (president of Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee or SNCC), Center-7th from left: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Right of microphone stand: Coretta Scott King, second from right: Juanita Abernathy, wife of Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who is behind to her right and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth) sing 'We Shall Overcome' at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)
Civil Rights leaders, including future Congressman John Lewis (third left) and Gloria Richardson (third right), chair of the Cambridge Non-Violent Action Committee, links hands with others as they march in protest of a scheduled speech by the pro-segregationist Alabama governor, George Wallace, Cambridge, Maryland, May 1964. (Photo by Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
After a Senate hearing on the judgeship nomination of former Mississippi Governor James P. Coleman was postponed today because of his illness, Representative John T. Conyers, D-MI (center) held a news conference to give opposition witnesses a chance to read statements. Among those who voiced opposition to Colman ware John Lewis, leader of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (left) and Aaron Henry, head of the NAACP in Mississippi (right). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Actor Sidney Poitier (R) and singer=actor Harry Belafonte (2nd from R) leave Criminal Courts building after poising $50 bond each for James Forman (L) and John Lewis. Forma, Lewis, and three others charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after refusing to leave the South African Consulate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
View of American religious and Civil Rights leaders John Lewis (in vest) and Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) and his wife, Coretta Scott King (1927 - 2006), on the podium before the Selma to Montogomery March rally on the steps on the Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965. Also visible is union leader A Philip Randolph (1889 - 1979) (seated at left). The Confederate and Alabama flags fly over the Capitol. (Photo by Charles Shaw/Getty Images)
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., (center) is escorted into a mass meeting at Fish University in Nashville. His colleagues are, left to right, John Lewis, national chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee and Lester McKinnie, on of the leaders in the racial demonstrations in Nashville recently. King gave the main address to a packed crowd. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1926 - 1990), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown's Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965; (L-R)an unidentified priest and man, John Lewis, an unidentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 - 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 - 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 - 1972), Fred Shuttlesworth (1926 - 1990). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for 'white' people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)
Two blood-splattered Freedom Riders, John Lewis (left) and James Zwerg (right) stand together after being attacked and beaten by pro-segregationists in Montgomery, Alabama.
