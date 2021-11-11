Charity Yard Sale in Thomasville to benefit United Way

A charity yard sale in Thomasville will help raise money for the United Way this weekend.

It's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Dozier Hardware on Highway 43.

All proceeds and donations will be given to the United Way of Southeast Alabama and distributed to local food banks before Thanksgiving.

Canned goods can even be used to purchase items at the yard sale. Two cans will be equal to one dollar.

Items to be sold in the yard sale can be donated at Fulton Family Medical at 218 Main Street in Fulton.