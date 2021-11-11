Charity Yard Sale in Thomasville to benefit United Way

A charity yard sale in Thomasville will help raise money for the United Way this weekend.
It's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Dozier Hardware on Highway 43.
All proceeds and donations will be given to the United Way of Southeast Alabama and distributed to local food banks before Thanksgiving.
Canned goods can even be used to purchase items at the yard sale. Two cans will be equal to one dollar.
Items to be sold in the yard sale can be donated at Fulton Family Medical at 218 Main Street in Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.