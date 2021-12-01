Chief deputy shot, former deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County

YELLOW BLUFF, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are releasing more details about a domestic incident that left two people dead and a Wilcox County lawman injured.

Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a woman called police out of fear that her soon-to-be ex-husband was going to kill her.

Dove said deputies responded to the domestic violence call on Shamburger Road in the Yellow Bluff community, which is located between Pine Hill and Camden.

Dove said the county’s chief deputy and a retired deputy working as a process server were met with gunfire upon their arrival.

The woman was uninjured during the incident, but Dove said Chief Deputy Trent Gulley was shot in the arm and the other deputy suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and one to the neck.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed the retired deputy died. Dove identified him as Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

Evans said the chief deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Both the sheriff and EMA director confirmed the suspect died but gave conflicting reports on how it happened. Dove said chief deputy shot and killed him. Evans said the suspect fatally shot himself. They both identified the suspect as Billy Bizzell.

The EMA director said officers with the State Bureau of Investigation, as well as agents from the FBI’s Mobile office, responded to the scene.