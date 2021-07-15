Many parents already have gotten their first deposit from the expanded child tax credit created by Congress for one year only.

It is a key feature of the American Rescue Plan Act, but the Internal Revenue Service still has not fully implemented an online portal for making adjustments.

“The child tax credit update portal will allow you to opt out of the payments if you don't want to receive them,” said Brad Martin, volunteer tax assistance program coordinator with the United Way of South Alabama. “And it will allow you to add bank account information if you want direct deposit and you’re currently getting checks. It is not yet set up to allow you to add or change dependent information. We are told that will happen late in the summer.”

For one year only, the child tax credit will rise from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17 and $3,600 per child younger than 6. This month’s payment is the first of six through the end of the year $250 for older kids and $300 for younger ones. Parents can claim the other half of the money when they file tax returns next year.

Most parents are eligible for the money, although the benefit begins to phase out for single parents earning $75,000 a year and married couples making $150,000.

According to the White House, more than 500,000 Alabama families will get a total of more than $234 million.

President Joe Biden has proposed extending the expanded credit to 2025, while some progressive Democrats want to make it permanent.

In addition to having to wait until later in the summer to claim babies born this year, parents also cannot yet register changes to their marital status or re-enroll if they previously had opted out.

For those who want to get all of the money in a lump sum when they file their tax returns next year, it is too late to opt out of the July payments.

“You’ve missed the window for July,” said Martin, who helps low-income folks file tax returns “Any changes that need to be made have to be made three days before the first Thursday of the month.”

But Martin said people should not be too concerned if they are missing out on money they should be getting. He said the IRS has promised “catch-up” payments in later months.

The money payments could amount to substantial sums of money.

“If you have four kids and, let’s just say that two of them are under age 5, you’re looking at roughly $1,100 a month,” Martin said.

That’s money, Martin said, that could be especially important to people who suffered financial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic’s been hard on a lot of people, and a lot of people are still having to back-pay a lot of things that they had to let slide,” he said.