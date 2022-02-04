You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn President Chris Roberts

Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st president.

 Auburn University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st president.

Roberts was officially named to the role during Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting, which was held on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.

His appointment as president will begin on May. 16.

Last month, the university announced Roberts was the lone remaining finalist for the position.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular

Newsletters