Emergency management officials in Clarke County say two homes were damaged by a tornado Friday.
They say the twister hit in a rural area near Highway 43 just south of Thomasville. There were people inside both homes when the tornado struck.
Sylvia Jones says she was by herself in her home on Sand Flat Road about 7:30 Friday night when the tornado hit. She said, “It was this horrendous wind and, then, this horrible noise, because I put my hands over my ears and put my head in my lap and, then, there was this noise and it was black.”
What she didn’t know at the time was her study and sewing room were heavily damaged. There is insulation everywhere. Part of her roof is in her yard. Jones said, “I felt my way into the kitchen to get a flashlight, but I was shaking so bad I couldn’t hardly get the button on.” Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt.When asked if she was scared, Jones said, “I never been so scared in my life.”
Outside, the tornado uprooted a huge oak tree and tore off branches from other trees. After hitting Jones home, emergency officials say the twister traveled north, damaging a home on Gaddy Lane about half a mile away. Clarke County Emergency Management Director Roy Waite said National Weather Service crews came to the scene and, “They determined it was an EF-1 tornado with 110 mile per hour winds, but it was multi-vortex, so there will be some areas not in a direct line.“
Matt Moore says the tornado tore his roof off. A tree in front of the house was bent like a corkscrew. Moore, his wife, and two children aged 10 and 5, were in the living room when the power went out. Moore said, “Then, I was able to hear the sound: nothing like I ever heard before. And I heard the air get sucked out of the house.” He says he knew it was a tornado.
Moore said he “just grabbed the kids up and the wife. We tried to make it to the center most part of the house and, by the time we got there, it was pretty much gone already.“ Moore and his family weren’t hurt, either. Some other homes received minor damage.
