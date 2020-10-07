JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators said a Clarke County man killed his father and then set his body on fire.
According to detectives, the murder happened on Family Circle off of Walker Spring in the Gainestown community near Jackson.
Clarke County Sheriff's Office Investigator Rob Baggette said Antonio Fox, 21, killed his father, Lawrence Fox, then lit the body on fire and covered it with a tarp.
Baggette said Antonio confessed to his mother when she arrived home.
The cause of death has not been determined.
