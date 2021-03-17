CAMPBELL, Ala (WALA) – We are getting video of the aftermath of a reported tornado in Clarke County.
One home was destroyed and several others were damaged when the reported tornado tore through around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon on Campbell Landing Road.
“This area is a disaster,” said Ramond Barren. “There’s tree’s down it tore up two cars in the backyard.”
Barren’s sister and 3-year-old niece were inside one of the homes. First responders say the two were thrown from a home, but were not seriously injured.
“I’m thankful for that,” he said. “I thank God for seeing them through.”
“This is the second time in the county that I can remember since I’ve been EMA Director that we’ve had a family thrown from a home, so they are fortunate,” said Roy Waite. “We hope people will take warning move to the center part of the house or go to a storm shelter when these events happen.”
