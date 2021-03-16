The following is a list of closures and/or delays related to the severe weather expected to impact our area.

GREENE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

All Greene County Schools will dismiss around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

All Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. All after-school activities (including all practices) for Wednesday have been canceled.

GEORGE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The George County School District will have a 60% early dismissal day on Wednesday, March 17. Contact local schools for specific dismissal times.

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Thomasville Elementary will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Thomasville Middle and Thomasville High will release at 12:30 p.m.