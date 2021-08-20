FORT MORGAN, Ala. --According to the Coast Guard, they are searching for a missing person near Fort Morgan, Alabama, with other partner agencies.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Baldwin County 911 at approximately 1:45 p.m. of a 19-year-old male struggling in the water approximately 40-yards off the beach on the Gulf side of Fort Morgan.
This is a developing story.
