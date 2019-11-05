All this week (Nov. 4-8, 2019), Alabama high school students can apply to college for free.
In an effort to remove barriers for students, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones partnered with the Alabama State Department of Education and the organization Alabama Possible to waive college application fees this week.
See a complete list of participating colleges and universities on the Alabama Possible website.
