It is that time of year. High school students are preparing to take the ACT and the SAT, getting college applications sent in, applying for financial aid -- the list goes on and on. And, experts say the sooner you begin the process, the more success you will have -- both with the tests and financial aid.
For more information on ACT, test preparation, click here. And, for more on college applications and financial aid, you can reach the Mobile Area Education Foundation here.
