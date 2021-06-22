GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - A Colorado-based company has asked an Alabama airport to rezone about 88 acres for a proposed plant that would turn dead chickens and chicken parts into animal food.

An Etowah County judge has said the city of Gadsden cannot approve the rendering plant until he decides a lawsuit against building it in an area zoned for light industry. That trial is scheduled in July.

The Gadsden Times reports that Pilgrim's Pride Corp. wrote to the Gadsden Airport Authority on Friday, asking it to rezone the property from light to heavy industrial use.

The newspaper says this is the company's first formal request involving the land.