GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - A Colorado-based company has asked an Alabama airport to rezone about 88 acres for a proposed plant that would turn dead chickens and chicken parts into animal food.
An Etowah County judge has said the city of Gadsden cannot approve the rendering plant until he decides a lawsuit against building it in an area zoned for light industry. That trial is scheduled in July.
The Gadsden Times reports that Pilgrim's Pride Corp. wrote to the Gadsden Airport Authority on Friday, asking it to rezone the property from light to heavy industrial use.
The newspaper says this is the company's first formal request involving the land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.