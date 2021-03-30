A single-vehicle crash at approximately 11:05 p.m. Thursday has claimed a life in Conecuh County.
ALEA says Rolando Rivera, 39, of Belle Glade, Fla., was killed when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
Rivera was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
ALEA says the crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 93 mile marker, three miles south of Evergreen.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
