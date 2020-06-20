Conecuh County, Ala. -- The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Earsie Lee Richardson.
Ms. Richardson is a 81 year old black female with brown eyes and black hair and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on June 20, 2020 wearing yellow pajama pants and a red and grey shirt in the area of Long View Road in Evergreen, Alabama.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earsie Lee Richardson please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff Office at 251-578-1260 or call 911.
