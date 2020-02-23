Daniel Miner, a convicted murderer in Marshall County, escaped from his Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night.
Alabama Department of Corrections officials say at 8:45 p.m. on the night of his escape, there was an institutional bed count roster. They said at 9:30 p.m. during the bed roster count, the whereabouts of Miner were unknown.
The 43-year-old is 5'6 and weighs 192 pounds.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact authorities.
