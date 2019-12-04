AUBURN, Ala (WALA) -- According to newly filed court documents, Ibraheem Yazeed is now facing two counts of capital murder, in the death of college student Aniah Blanchard.
Yazeed was originally charged with kidnapping Blanchard on Monday. The second count was served Wednesday while he was in court. The two counts of murder are for Blanchard’s death during a kidnapping and death which occurred inside a motor vehicle.
Court filings (below) outline that a “subject” advised Yazeed was seen at a residence in Montgomery wearing only shorts, with a gun tucked into his shorts. The “subject” stated that Yazeed was in possession of Blanchard’s vehicle. And the “subject” did not see Blanchard at the time. The “subject” further stated in the documents that during a conversation with Yazeed, he admitted shooting a girl, and stated that she “went for the gun”.
In court on Wednesday, Yazeed was vocal telling the judge "I got rights too."
Yazeed seemed upset about the new charge. Talking to the judge with his lawyer by his side, silent.
"Y'all have no video, no audio of me shooting anyone, that’s why I’m trying to see how y’all going to bind me over on hearsay, but y’all aren’t presenting no evidence," he said.
Blanchard's vehicle was found with a lot of her blood inside. Blanchard was last seen in an Auburn convenience store in October.
A witness says they saw Yazeed and Blanchard interacting near her vehicle in front of the store. There's also video of Yazeed "exiting the passenger side of Blanchard’s vehicle and later re-entering the vehicle" at another store.
The Lee County DA said earlier this week they are seeking the death penalty.
"We are now upgrading the charges from kidnapping in the 1st degree to capital murder and in this case capital murder is the intentional murder during a kidnapping and we will also be seeking the death penalty," said DA Brandon Hughes.
Two other people have also been charged in this case, but investigators say Yazeed is the sole person responsible for the murder.
