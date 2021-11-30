A federal judge temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 14 states, including Alabama.

The mandate issued by President Bien was to take effect next week. It would have required health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine by December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.

The temporary injunction was granted by the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The suit was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

Tuesday's order comes a day after a court in Missouri blocked a mandate that affected workers in ten states.

Individual healthcare companies can still decide to require their workers to be vaccinated.