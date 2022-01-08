(WALA) -- Alabama continues to break records in the latest surge of the pandemic, which shows no signs of slowing down.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 12,972 new COVID cases -- the most ever reported in a single day in the nearly two years the state has been battling the virus.
Also complicating matters, the omicron surge is happening during the traditional time of year when flu cases become a major health concern.
