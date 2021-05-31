Crowds move from beach to roads as Memorial Day Weekend wraps up on Gulf Coast

Memorial Day weekend is wrapping up on the Gulf Coast, as crowds move from the beach to the roads.

“Its crazy!!!” said Melinda Strickland, stuck in traffic this morning on her way home to Georgia.

“The traffic has been pretty busy and we had to wait three hours to eat at a restaurant,” said Candi Miles, also visiting Gulf Shores for the weekend from Northeast Alabama.

Monday afternoon people made the most of the last few hours of the holiday weekend with chairs as far as the eye can see filling beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

The crowds were a welcome sight for local businesses.

The same can’t be said for all drivers, as folks cut their day short to beat the traffic.

“I mean, I think its ridiculous, but I hope they’re vaccinated, happy they’re back outside, so I can’t complain. At least its like putting money back into our commerce, our businesses here,” said Amber Bell, who is making a day trip from Mobile.

“Actually it wasn’t bad this morning. It was really bad Saturday and Sunday,” said Tania Stevenson, who was heading home to Cullman Monday.

Even with short staff, long lines, bumper to bumper traffic, and 80 percent occupancy rates, spirits remained high as most people are just happy to be back on the sand celebrating with their loved ones.

“It just comes with the nature of living on the Gulf Coast, you’re going to have crowds, we have great weather, we have great beaches. Its something that happens every year. It’s a holiday weekend,” said Bell.