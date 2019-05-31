3D printed eyes! No, you don't hear that very often. Yet, a small team of scientists at Florida A & M University has created the cornea using a 3D bio-printer and human cells.
The technology was first developed in the U.K. The team expanded the existing tech by making a mold that can print multiple corneas.
Combined with a full model of a blinking eyeball the researchers spent more than a year developing, the corneas can be used to test new products.
The hope is that the corneas will also help create an eye that could be transplanted to people suffering from vision loss.
"I can go and travel and see all these beautiful things, but then there's people out there that can't really see at all. And it really made me appreciate the work that I was doing, that it had meaning to it and then that maybe my research would help someone in the future down the line," said Paul Dinh, Research Assistant.
The researchers hope their model eyeball and cornea can help eliminate animal testing. That would make new products cheaper to develop and improve animal welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.