DAUPHIN ISLAND Ala, (WALA) In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier urged island residents and visitors to be prepared for the coming tropical systems currently in the Gulf of Mexico.
Mayor Collier also stated that re-entry passes for residents will be available Sunday afternoon at the Dauphin Island town hall.
Mayor Collier urged residents, in low lying areas, to move to higher ground due to the potential impacts from the tropical systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.