EVERGREEN Ala. (WALA) -- A Saturday night crash on Interstate 65 claimed the life of a Birmingham man.
Alabama State Troopers said it happened around 9 p.m. near Evergreen. According to Investigators, 37-year-old Carl Edward Hogan II died when his 2020 Jeep collided with Freightliner truck.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.