MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's biggest news stories of 2019 included a legislative effort to outlaw abortion, an ongoing crisis in state prisons and a deadly tornado that claimed nearly two dozen lives.
Alabama was in the national political spotlight after lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion. A judge blocked the abortion ban from taking effect while a challenge plays out in court.
Twenty-three people were killed when a powerful tornado rippedthrough the rural community of Beauregard in March. And the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over conditions in state prisons.
