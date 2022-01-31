MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The debate over whether Alabama should still require a concealed carry permit continues.

If passed, House Bill 6 would allow any non-felons over the age of 18 to carry a concealed firearm without needing a permit.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack are both speaking out against the proposed bill.

Cochran said, "[It's] a very, very dangerous movement, despite what our opponents say. I don't think they are stating the facts fully but we've seen states that have passed this have had increased rates of shootings and assaults with weapons and, of course, one of the largest crime increases in our country now."

Mack said, "This is a public safety issue for the sheriffs and the chiefs of police in this state because we are very concerned in our current climate that we're dealing with that this may just add to what we're having to deal with on a daily basis."

The sheriffs said 'no permit' means there would be no background check. They are urging people who oppose the bill to email the sponsors and let them know.