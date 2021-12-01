WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are releasing more details about a domestic incident that left one person dead and two Wilcox County deputies injured.

Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a woman called police out of fear that her soon-to-be ex-husband was going to kill her.

Dove said deputies responded to the domestic violence call on Shamburger Road in the Yellow Bluff community, which is located between Pine Hill and Camden. That’s an area approximately 85 miles west of Montgomery.

Dove said the officers were met with gunfire upon their arrival.

The woman was uninjured during the incident, but Dove said the chief deputy was shot in the arm, and the other deputy suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and one to the neck.

Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans said the deputy shot multiple times is still in critical condition. He said the chief deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Both the sheriff and EMA director confirmed the suspect died but gave conflicting reports on how it happened. Dove said chief deputy shot and killed him. Evans said the suspect fatally shot himself. They both identified the suspect as Billy Bizzell.

Both law enforcement officers were transported from the scene for medical treatment. Dove said the chief deputy was taken to a Thomasville hospital while the process server was taken by medical helicopter to a Pensacola hospital.

The EMA director said officers with the State Bureau of Investigation, as well as agents from the FBI’s Mobile office, responded to the scene.