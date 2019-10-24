A donation page has been established seeking funds for memorial service events being planned for the 3-year-old Birmingham girl who was abducted and found murdered.
The body of little Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was found in a landfill, following days of desperate searching after she was abducted.
Two people were arrested and are being charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
The donation page, which you can access at www.rememberingcupcake.com, features the following message:
Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted while attending a birthday party in Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village public housing community on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Her abduction spurred a massive search effort that lasted for nearly two weeks. The entire state of Alabama was devastated to learn from Birmingham Police on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 that Kamille’s remains had been found in a dumpster. The heart wrenching news has touched not just the Birmingham community but has resonated nationwide.
According to the website, funds raised above the goal will be distributed to Birmingham-area nonprofit organizations serving high-risk and vulnerable populations impacted by human trafficking, mental and physical abuse, and violence against children.
