The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama says it has received an influx in calls in the past few days from consumers questioning a prepaid debit card sent in an unmarked envelope stating it was their economic stimulus payment.
According to the BBB, these payments are legitimate! The bureau sites the following statement from the IRS website:
If you receive an Economic Impact Payment Card, it will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.”
The Visa name will appear on the front of the Card; the back of the Card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A.
Information included with the Card will explain that the card is your Economic Impact Payment Card. Please go to EIPcard.com for more information."
