DOTHAN, Ala. (WALA) -- The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Braedon-Layne Allen Smith is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Dusy Street in Dothan about 3:30 p.m. Nov 2 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red backpack.
Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.