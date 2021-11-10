DOTHAN, Ala. (WALA) -- The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Braedon-Layne Allen Smith is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Dusy Street in Dothan about 3:30 p.m. Nov 2 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.